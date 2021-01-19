Turkish defense giant Aselsan opens branch in Qatar

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's defense giant Aselsan opened a branch in Qatar, the company announced on Tuesday.

The branch, named ASELSAN Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. QSTP-B, was launched "to support its increasing activities in Qatar," said the statement issued on Turkey's Public Disclosure Platform.

Turkey and Qatar have strong relations in several fields including economy, politics and defense.

Established in 1975 to meet the communication needs of the Turkish Armed Forces by national means, Aselsan is the largest defense company of Turkey and among the top 100 defense firms in the world.