Turkish defense giant to use own software for meetings

By Goksel Yildirim

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish defense giant Aselsan has developed its own video conferencing software for internal communications.

The software, called XperMeet, will meet the company’s security needs with its end-to-end encipherment and SSL certificate. XperMeet offers the ability to host meetings, training and organizing panels and webinars as well as voice calls and messaging.

The software will also use the infrastructure of Turkish firms Turkcell and Turksat to keep user-related data in the country.

Aselsan’s chief executive officer, Haluk Gorgun, said they tried the software during an executive board meeting.

"We liked it having no interruption and being useful," he said.

Aselsan aims to rapidly expand use of the software within the company and negotiate with hundreds of suppliers.

XperMeet will also be introduced at the international SEDEC Talks, an online video conference event on "The Future of Security, Defense, Aviation and Space" to be held Monday.