Turkish-designed medical product wins German award

By Selma Kasap

ANKARA (AA) – A medical product designed by a Turkish company received an award for excellence in the German Design Awards 2021 competition organized by the German Design Council.

Created by a team at Ankara-based industrial design company Designnobis led by its founder, Dr. Hakan Gursu, the D-Cap Disinfection Cap received the “golden award” in the "Excellent Product Design in the Medical, Rehabilitation and Health Care” category.

The innovative disinfection cap was created in collaboration with Disposet Medical Products Inc.

According to German Design Awards website, the "D-Cap is a double-sided disinfection cap designed for needle-free connectors that are widely used in hospitals."

"The cap is compatible with both ends of the connector. In this way, it provides a practical use and saves storage," it said.

Noting that "when the connector enters the system, the disinfectant solution is exposed," it said "the foldable plastic cover allows the open side to be closed. It provides an ergonomic grip with its triangular form. It also aims to minimize microbial settlements thanks to its flat surface."

The patent application of the Turkish designed product, which brings significant advantages to the medical field, has been completed.

The D-Cap Disinfection Cap is aimed to be used in national and international health centers in the future.

Ankara-based Disposet "has been serving as a manufacturer, distributor and supplier of disposable medical devices focusing on anesthesia and intensive care, cardiovascular surgery and hematology departments in both the domestic and international markets" since 2003, according to its website.

Disposet's "primary goal is to provide maximum patient comfort with the production of innovative and high quality medical products."

The Designnobis team has received a total of 10 awards, three of which were golden awards from the German Design Awards competition.

*Writing by Merve Aydogan