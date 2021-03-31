Turkish diplomat heading UNGA to visit Syrian refugees

By Ovunc Kutlu

ANKARA (AA) – The Turkish diplomat heading the UNGA, Volkan Bozkir, said on Wednesday that he will depart on his first official trip since taking office to visit Turkey, Qatar and Azerbaijan.

He said his stops will include Hatay in Turkey where he will meet Syrian refugees and visit the UN cross-border humanitarian mechanism.

Bozkir, who is the president of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) said his remarks will address the current international context — with a focus on global crisis emergencies.