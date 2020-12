By Fatih Gazioglu

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkish driver Ayhancan Guven won the third and fourth Porsche Sprint Challenge Middle East races in Bahrain on Sunday.

"2 pole, 2 win. Thanks DHL and Lechner Racing," Guven said on Twitter.

The first-ever race of the Porsche Sprint Challenge Middle East took place on Dec.11, 2009 at the Bahrain International Circuit.​​​​​​​