Turkish economy may have expanded 6.4% in Q1: Survey

By Murat Aslan

ISTANBUL (AA) – The Turkish economy is projected to have expanded 6.4% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2021, an Anadolu Agency survey revealed Friday.

On Monday, the country's statistical authority TurkStat will release gross domestic product figures (GDP) for the January-March period this year.

A panel of 16 economists forecast an average of 6.4% growth year-on-year in the first quarter, hovering between 5% and 7.2%.

The economists also predicted that Turkey's annual GDP in 2021 would grow 5.5% on average — the highest at 7%, the lowest at 4.5%.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Turkey was one of the rare countries where negative growth did not occur and its economy grew by 1.8% in 2020.

*Writing and contributions by Aysu Bicer in Ankara