Turkish Embassy in Uganda marks Commemoration of Ataturk, Youth, and Sports Day

By Hamza Kyeyune

KAMPALA, Uganda (AA) – The Turkish Embassy in Uganda celebrated on Wednesday the Commemoration of Ataturk, Youth, and Sports Day.

May 19, 1919, was the resurrection of the Turkish nation. It was the day Turkish Republic founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk arrived in Samsun from Istanbul to organize the war that saw the expulsion of occupation forces from Turkish lands.

Ataturk dedicated May 19 to Turkish youth as Youth and Sports Day, a national holiday where young people stage sporting and cultural activities.

Turkish Ambassador to Uganda Fikret Kerem Alp used the occasion to launch the National Youth Council Football Tournament, an elite playoff series created to provide a platform for football teams to compete at various levels. The Turkish Embassy in Uganda will crown the winners and send them to Turkey for matches.

"Our ancestors left behind a legacy of love, respect and compassion. Neither colonialism, exploitation, oppression, nor any other shame exists in our nation’s record. Therefore, the Turkish people through this tournament, will groom talent and create a platform for those who are excellent at football to continue with it at a professional level,” said Alp.

Minister for Youth and Children Affairs Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi said the tournament marks the beginning of an intergovernmental sporting and employment partnership between Turkey and Uganda.

Turkey's state aid agency, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), will provide jersey kits to teams, said Yahya Acu, TIKA’s coordinator in Uganda.