By Ozcan Yildirim

ANKARA (AA) – The defense ministers of Turkey and Estonia discuss bilateral relations via a telephone conversation Tuesday, according to the Turkish Defense Ministry.

Hulusi Akar and Juri Luik also exchanged views about NATO ahead of a defense ministers meeting of the alliance Wednesday.

NATO said the meeting, chaired by the Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, will be held via teleconference June 17-18.