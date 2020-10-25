Turkish female athlete wins gold in Budapest Grand Slam

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkish judoka Kayra Sayit on Sunday defeated Tunisia's Nihel Cheikh Rouhou to claim a gold medal in the women's 78-kg final in the Budapest Grand Slam.

"Kayra Sayit defeats Nihel Cheikh Rouhou to bag gold in the women’s +78kg final at the #JudoBudapest Grand Slam!," the Turkish Olympic Committee said on Twitter.

The 32-year-old had advanced to the final after beating American athlete Nina Cutro-Kelly, Portugal's Rochele Nunes and Brazil's Beatriz Souza.

On Saturday, Turkish judoka Vedat Albayrak clinched a gold medal in the men's 81-kg final.