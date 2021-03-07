Turkish female motocross rider to race in World C'ship

By Mustafa Yilmaz

BALIKESIR,Turkey (AA) – Turkish athlete Irmak Yildirim is set to become the first Turkish female athlete who will race in FIM Women's Motocross World Championship this year.

The Grand Prix of Turkey in FIM Women's Motocross World Championship will be held in Afyonkarahisar between Sep. 8 and Sep.12.

Yildirim, who will compete in the 11th round of the MXGP World Championship, seeks to finish the race in the top three.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Yildirim said that she has been riding motorcycles for 9 years and competed in different categories.

"My father encouraged me and I started to participate in international races for 2 years in this category," she said.

She added that she is proud to be the first Turkish female athlete to race in this category.

"Since women riders even quite fast and competing with them puts a heavy burden on my shoulders."

Yildirim aims to be in the top three in the category and win the medals, trophies.

"There are few female riders in Turkey. I want all women to experience this racing atmosphere. So, sometimes I try to encourage my friends."

