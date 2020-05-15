Turkish firm helps many countries with medicine

ANKARA (AA) – Leading Turkish pharmaceutical company Abdi Ibrahim on Friday announced to start providing medicine to some countries as part of its international support to the coronavirus-driven health crisis.

According to a statement issued by the Abdi Ibrahim, the company has started donating a total of 100,000 tablets of chloroquine phosphate drug and 7,000 tablets of acetylcysteine active substance to the Central Asian country of Kazakhstan.

The company will also provide 100,000 tablets of chloroquine phosphate active substance to Algeria and 50,000 to Azerbaijan.

"We immediately took action in the early stages of the epidemic and started the raw material supply process for our product, which is one of the drugs included in the treatment protocol in Turkey," said the company’s chairman, Nezih Barut.

He also added that the firm also donated 1.6 million tablets to the Turkish Health Ministry and committed to donate all its production if needed until the end of the year.

"In this challenging period that the world is going through, we will continue to take on our responsibilities," he said.

Abdi Ibrahim described this aid as a service for humanity, adding that the world will overcome these difficult days with unity and solidarity.

Turkey’s leading pharmaceutical company started as a neighborhood pharmacy in 1912 and began operating its factory in 1919.