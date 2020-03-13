Turkish firm makes vending machine for face masks

By Goksel Yildirim

ANKARA (AA) – As the coronavirus outbreak worsens around the world, a Turkish company has made a vending machine to dispense protective face masks and disinfectants in public places.

The machine is ideal for use in crowded public spaces such as subway stations and airports, according to Erdem Dincsoy, who heads the company Elektral.

“Along with face masks, it will also provide wet wipes and disinfectants to help people protect themselves,” Dincsoy told Anadolu Agency.

He said the automated machine could prove to be a vital measure in efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus, as it provides an easy way to supply important medical products to the public.

"No staff is needed to operate the machine, and people can access these products at all times, either with cash or bank cards,” he said.

Dincsoy said the new machines are expected to be rolled out at airports and subway stations in Istanbul.

As of Friday, Turkey has only two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The coronavirus outbreak originated in Wuhan, China, but has now reached over 120 countries and territories.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global death toll is nearly 5,000 and there are more than 130,000 confirmed cases around the world.

Earlier this week, the WHO declared the crisis a pandemic but its head, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the outbreak is controllable.

* Writing by Gokhan Ergocun