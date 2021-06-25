By Goksel Yildirim

ANKARA (AA) – A Turkish automotive company will export a total of 46 defense vehicles to Tunisia, according to information obtained by Anadolu Agency.

BMC will export 41 Kirpi (Hedgehog) mine-resistant ambush protected vehicles and five Kirpi 4×4 ambulances to Tunisia.

Shipments of the vehicles will be made in batches in the coming months. Thus, the number of vehicles that BMC has recently put into use in Tunisia will reach 92.

Tunisia will become the country with the largest Kirpi fleet after Turkey.

Additionally, this will be the first sale of Kirpi 4×4 ambulance outside Turkey.

According to the BMC website, the company has been manufacturing various kinds of vehicles for customers in domestic and international markets for more than 50 years.

