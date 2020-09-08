Turkish first lady marks International Literacy Day

By Jeyhun Aliyev

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey’s first lady marked the International Literacy Day on Tuesday with a vow to continue efforts for education in the country.

“The literacy campaign in our country will continue until every individual’s world is illuminated by the light of letters. Happy #InternationalLiteracyDay,” Emine Erdogan said in a message on Twitter.

In the message, which was posted along with a video clip commemorating the day, she also congratulated “all citizens who participated in the literacy campaign.”

Sept. 8 was proclaimed International Literacy Day by UNESCO in 1966 to remind the international community of the importance of literacy for individuals, communities, and societies, as well as the need for efforts towards more literate societies.

Literacy is a key component of the UN's sustainable development goals and its 2030 agenda for sustainable development.