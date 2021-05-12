Turkish FM discusses Palestine with Kuwaiti, Zambian counterparts

By Behlul Cetinkaya

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday discussed the situation in Palestine during separate phone talks with his Kuwaiti and Zambian counterparts.

Cavusoglu addressed the latest developments with Kuwaiti Minister of State for Foreign and Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Ahmed Nasir al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, said a source, who asked not to be named due to media restrictions.

During their talk, Cavusoglu and Zambian Foreign Minister Joseph Malanji tackled the Palestine tensions.

Also, Cavusoglu conveyed his condolences for the death of Joseph Chilengi, Zambia's Ambassador to Turkish capital Ankara.

He also called Chilengi’s family and expressed his condolences to them.

Tensions have been running high since an Israeli court last week ordered the eviction of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move that has never been recognized by the international community.

Chilengi, 61, passed away late Tuesday at a private hospital where he was getting medical treatment, said a Zambian Foreign Ministry statement.

*Writing by Merve Berker