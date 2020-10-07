Turkish FM opens memorial in honor of Galicia martyrs

By Dilara Hamit

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey’s foreign minister on Wednesday inaugurated a memorial in Slovakia’s Bratislava city in honor of the Turkish soldiers martyred in the Battle of Galicia during the World War I.

In a Twitter post, Mevlut Cavusoglu said he opened the Bratislava Turkish Cemetery and Memorial together with his Slovakian counterpart Ivan Korcok to keep the memory of the martyrs.

"I remember all our martyrs with respect, gratitude and mercy," he said.

Cavusoglu has made a two-day visit to the capital Bratislava, where he took part in “one-on-one” interview on “Turkey’s Role in Regional and Global Security: Humanitarian and Enterprising Foreign Policy” at the 5th annual Bratislava Global Security Forum (GLOBSEC).