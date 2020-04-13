Turkish football club chief recovers from coronavirus

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish Super Lig club Medipol Basaksehir's chairman Goksel Gumusdag has recovered from coronavirus, the club announced Monday.

He has been discharged from hospital after a 21-day treatment.

Gumusdag, 47, thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca and others who supported him during the quarantine period.

Turkey has so far reported 1,198 virus-related deaths, with nearly 57,000 confirmed cases.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections have surpassed 1.85 million, with the death toll touching 115,000.

The most common symptoms of the virus include cough, fever and shortness of breath.