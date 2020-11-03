Turkish football club reports dozens of COVID-19 cases

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Menemenspor, a lower division football club in Turkey, said on Tuesday that 30 of its staffers have so far tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement, the Izmir-based club said 13 people tested positive on Oct. 29, and nine others the next day.

The figure has now risen to 30 as five more players, senior team manager Cenk Laleci, a masseur and an employee responsible for team equipment contracted the novel virus.

Those infected have started recovering, and are undergoing isolation, the club said.

Menemenspor is currently playing in Turkey's second tier football league.