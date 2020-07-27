Turkish football club thanks midfield duo for services

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish Super Lig club Demir Grup Sivasspor thanked their players Mert Hakan Yandas and Emre Kilinc as their contracts expired.

Sivasspor thanked the midfielders Yandas and Kilinc for their services to the club in a Twitter post.

The club also wished them success in their future endeavour.

Both midfielders joined the club in 2017, Yandas, 25, scored 13 goals and seven assists in 72 games, while Kilinc produced 24 goals and 29 assists in 119 appearances.

Having 60 points, Sivasspor finished the Turkish Super Lig 2019/20 season in the fourth place.