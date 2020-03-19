Turkish football clubs close official stores

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish football powerhouses Galatasaray and Fenerbahce closed their stores to protect the health and safety of their employees as the coronavirus cases and death toll increase in Turkey.

Fenerbahce's official sale store "Fenerium" and Galatasaray's official retail store "GSStore" both released the statements on Thursday on their social media accounts to declare their measures in a fight against the coronavirus.

In both statements, it was emphasized that they took care of their fans and employees' health and the stores were temporarily shut during the growing concern over Covid-19.

Fans can purchase the clubs' official products online through the stores' websites.

Turkey on late Wednesday confirmed its second death from coronavirus.

"We have lost a 61-year-old male patient. I wish Allah's mercy upon him," said the country's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca in a tweet.

Meanwhile, 93 new cases were confirmed, raising the tally to 191 in the country, he said.

The health minister reiterated that preventive measures to avert the outbreak, such as staying at home and avoiding public gatherings, should be taken seriously.