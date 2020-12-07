Turkish football coach on mend from COVID-19: Hospital

By Mucahit Huseyin Erogul

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkish football manager Yilmaz Vural is recuperating after being rushed to intensive care with the novel coronavirus, the head doctor of the hospital where he has been receiving care said on Monday.

"Yilmaz Vural […] was intubated and on a ventilator in intensive care for a few days after he was taken to the hospital. Treatment went well during this period. He was taken off the ventilator two days ago," said Dr. Caglar Cuhadaroglu of Acibadem Hospital in Istanbul.

He added that Vural is recovering and preparations had begun to transfer him to a normal service room.

The 67-year old was brought under intensive care on Nov. 27.

He last managed lower-division team Akhisarspor this year.

*Writing by Muhammed Enes Calli in Ankara