Turkish footballer Calhanoglu contracts COVID-19

By Ali Murat Alhas

ANKARA (AA) – Serie A side Milan's Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the club announced Sunday.

"AC Milan announces that Hakan Calhanoglu and Theo Hernandez tested positive for a molecular swab carried out yesterday [Saturday] to all the whole team, while all other test results were negative," the club said in an official statement.

The statement added: "The Club promptly informed the health authorities. The asymptomatic players remained in isolation at home. All the other team members will continue to be monitored closely according to the federal protocol."