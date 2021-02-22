Turkish forces arrest 14 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects

By Sertac Bulur

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish security forces arrested a total of 14 suspects over alleged links to the Daesh/ISIS terror group, according to a security source on Monday.

Anti-terror police and intelligence teams learned that 21 Daesh/ISIS suspects were in the capital Ankara, said the source, who asked not to named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The teams conducted simultaneous operations in the early morning hours and arrested 14 foreign nationals, who were in contact with conflict zones, it added.

It said the hunt for the remaining suspects is underway.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with 315 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least ten suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar