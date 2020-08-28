Turkish forces arrest 4 PKK/KCK terror suspects

By Sezgin Pancar

MERSIN, Turkey (AA) – A total of four suspects allegedly linked to the PKK/KCK terror group have been arrested in Turkey's southern Mersin province, judicial sources said Friday.

Anti-terror police launched an investigation into the alleged members of the terrorist group, the chief public prosecutor's office in Mersin said in a statement.

Arrest warrants were issued for six people whose fingerprints were found on improvised explosives, it added.

Police continue operations to capture the remaining two suspects.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar