Turkish forces arrest 5 suspects in operation against PKK/KCK in Istanbul

By Hasan Huseyin Kulaoglu and Hüseyin Bagis

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkish security forces arrested five suspects in an operation early Wednesday against the PKK/KCK terrorist organization in Istanbul, according to officials.

Anti-terror police carried out a simultaneous operation on seven addresses in five districts of the metropolis as part of efforts to uncover the activities of the terror organization.

Digital materials and organizational documents were seized in the operation.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terror organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.