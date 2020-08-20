Turkish forces defuse PKK landmines in southeast

By Jeyhun Aliyev

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish security forces defused 30 landmines planted by PKK terrorists in southeastern Turkey, the National Defense Ministry announced Thursday.

The DM-11 antipersonnel mines were laid out on the roadside in Cizre district of Sirnak province, the ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry also shared footage of the operation where anti-landmine units were at work.

The Germany-made landmines explode when a pressure of 10 kilograms (22 pounds) is applied, the average weight of a 2-year-old infant.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.