Turkish forces nab 21 for alleged PKK terror links

By Gokhan Yilmaz

ISTANBUL (AA) – Police in Istanbul arrested 21 suspects for alleged links to the PKK terror organization, a security source said early Saturday.

Police conducted simultaneous raids at 28 homes in Istanbul and Diyarbakir as part of an investigation launched by the chief public prosecutor's office in Istanbul, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

