Turkish forces 'neutralize' 10 PKK terrorists

By Firat Tasdemir

ANKARA (AA) – At least 10 PKK terrorists have been neutralized over the past 24 hours, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said that counter-terrorism operations will continue uninterrupted in all weather and terrain conditions.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

*Writing by Havva Kara Aydin