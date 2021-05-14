Turkish forces 'neutralize' 2 PKK terrorist in northern Iraq

By Dilan Pamuk

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish security forces "neutralized" two PKK terrorists on Friday in the Metina region of northern Iraq, according to Turkey's National Defense Ministry.

The ministry reported that the terrorists who martyred Turkish Specialist Corporal Yasin Ozdemir were "neutralized" by the Turkish Air Force.

Turkish authorities use the word “neutralized” in statements to imply terrorists in question either surrendered, were killed or captured.

"All terror lairs will be destroyed, and not a single martyr's blood will remain unavenged," the ministry said on Twitter.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, across Turkey’s border, to plan attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.