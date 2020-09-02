Turkish forces seize PKK/KCK anti-aircraft ammunition

By Yilmaz Kazandioglu

HAKKARI, Turkey (AA) – Turkish security forces seized anti-aircraft ammunition belonging to the PKK/KCK terrorist organization in an anti-terror operation in southeastern Turkey, officials said early Wednesday.

In a statement, the Hakkari Governorate said 2,600 rounds of ammunition were seized at a shelter during Operation Yildirim-2 Cilo in Semdinli district of Hakkari province.

This summer, Turkey has launched a series of security operations to neutralize terrorists believed to be hiding out in the country's east and southeast.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.