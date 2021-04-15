Turkish foreign minister arrives in TRNC for talks

By Muhammed Ikbal Arslan

LEFKOSA, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (AA) – Turkey’s foreign minister arrived in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) for talks late Thursday.

Mevlut Cavusoglu was welcomed by Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertugruloglu, Turkey’s Ambassador to Lefkosa Ali Murat Basceri and other officials.

“In #TRNC to defend together our national cause w/a new vision,” Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter.

Cavusoglu will hold talks on Friday ahead of an informal 5+1 meeting on Cyprus that is planned for Geneva on April 27-29 under the auspices of the UN.

*Writing by Sena Guler in Ankara​​​​​​​