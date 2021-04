By Merve Berker

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday congratulated Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITF) head Hassan Toran on forming the new administration.

Stating that he spoke with Toran, Cavusoglu said in a tweet: “We discussed the situation of our Turkmen brothers and sisters.”

“We congratulate the new administration of ITF. We always stand by Turkmen,” added Cavusoglu.