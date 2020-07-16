Turkish foreign minister hosts Ethiopian representative

By Zuhal Demirci

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey hosted the special representative of Ethiopia's prime minister in Ankara on Thursday.

After the meeting with Mulatu Teshome Wirtu, who is Ethiopia’s former president, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the two had a productive talk.

They agreed to improve mutual visits, dialogue and cooperation in all areas, including trade and investment, he said.

Cavusoglu also had a separate telephone call with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, according to diplomatic sources.

Contents of that meeting was not shared with the media.