Turkish foreign minister meets KRG head Barzani

By Merve Aydogan

ANKARA (AA) – The Turkish foreign minister met with the President of Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in the capital Ankara on Friday.

In a Twitter post, Mevlut Cavusoglu said he hosted KRG President Nechirvan Barzani and his delegation.

The Turkish minister said the two officials discussed bilateral relations and the joint fight against the PKK terrorist group.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also receive Barzani at the presidential complex.

Prior to his arrival in Ankara, Barzani met with French President Emmanuel Macron and held a round of meetings with Iraqi leaders in Baghdad, including Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and President Barham Salih.