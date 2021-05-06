Turkish foreign minister received by German president

By Busra Nur Cakmak

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's foreign minister on Thursday was received by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during a working visit to Berlin.

"Together with my long-time friend, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, we talked about the future of our deeply rooted cooperation – and discussed the situation and achievements by Turkish society on the 60th anniversary of the migration agreement," said Turkey's Mevlut Cavusoglu on Twitter.

Cavusoglu also met with Thomas Bareiss, Germany's federal government commissioner for tourism, on Turkey's tourism program and the developments surrounding the EU's vaccination certificate system, he said on Twitter.

Previously, Cavusoglu had met his German counterpart Heiko Maas.

"Discussed deep-rooted relations, Turkish community on 60th anniv. of migration&safe tourism w/my friend FM @HeikoMaas of #Germany," said Cavusoglu on Twitter.

"Despite pandemic our trade [volume] will surpass $40billion. Germany contributes constructively to relations w/#EU. Expecting concrete steps from EU," he added.