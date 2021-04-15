Turkish foreign minister speaks by phone with KRG premier

By Gokhan Varan

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had a phone conversation Wednesday with Masrour Barzani, the prime minister of Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government (KRG).

During the call, Barzani informed Cavusoglu about the explosives-laden drone attack on Erbil airport and rocket attack on a military compound in northern Iraq’s Bashiqa region earlier in the day and extended his condolences, according to diplomatic sources.

Mentioning the attack in Bashiqa on Twitter, Cavusoglu wished Allah's mercy on the Turkish soldier who was martyred in the incident and expressed his condolences to his family and the Turkish Armed Forces.

Earlier in the day, Turkey's National Defense Ministry confirmed that a Turkish soldier was martyred in the attack.