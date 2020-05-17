Turkish foundation donates food to homeless in DC

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – As the novel coronavirus continues to spread in parts of the US, mostly hurting vulnerable residents, a Turkish sports foundation stepped out to deliver food to homeless residents in Washington, D.C.

Members of Fenerbahce DC, the branch of Turkish Football club Fenerbahce, came together at Franklin Square, which is packed with tens of camp tents that house homeless people amid the pandemic.

"From day one, I have been asking: who is going to help them while most people are staying at home?" Erhan Turk, the chairman of the foundation, told Anadolu Agency about his motive to deliver 200 food plates.

"There are people and other foundations who are helping the homeless residents. We also want to do our part and say we are all in this together," said Turk.

Turk said he was inspired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who launched a massive aid campaign in Turkey, and Fenerbahce Chairman Ali Koc, who encouraged social responsibility campaigns.

He said the foundation will launch another food donation, this time for members of the Turkish-American community, in an effort to help those in need.

"I believe the pandemic will end as did the previous ones. But what matters here is that we must unite to help each other overcome this period," said Turk.

The donation included a plate of chicken with rice, Turkish desert Baklava and water.

In April, two Turkish restaurant owners delivered food and coffee to healthcare workers and first responders fighting the coronavirus in Virginia, expressing solidarity with those on the frontlines of the battle against the disease.

The number of coronavirus cases is more than 7,000 in D.C. with nearly 200 deaths, according to the D.C. Department of Health.

The US leads in deaths and cases in the world with nearly 90,000 and more than 1.4 million, respectively.