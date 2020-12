By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkish Greco-Roman wrestler Osman Yildirim on Monday earned another silver medal in Serbia in the final of the Individual World Cup with his defeat to a Russian wrestler.

In the men's Greco-Roman 130 kg, Russia's Sergey Semenov beat Yildirim 7-1 to claim the gold.

After this final match, the Turkish wrestlers are coming home with three silver medals and one bronze.