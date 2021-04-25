Turkish gymnast Ferhat Arican becomes European champion

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish gymnast Ferhat Arican on Sunday became the 2021 European champion in a parallel bars competition.

The European Gymnastics said on Twitter that Arican, 27, won a gold medal in parallel bars at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships held in the Swedish city of Basel.

Arican racked up 15,300 total points to be the winner.

David Belyavskiy from Russia scored 15,133 points to get silver, whereas Christian Baumann of Switzerland and German athlete Lukas Dauser shared the third place for bronze.

Baumann and Dauser scored 15,100 points each.

Ahmet Onder, another Turkish athlete, claimed the 8th position with 9,666 points in total.