Turkish gymnastics team ranks 2nd in Euro championships

By Sezgin Pancar

MERSIN, Turkey (AA) – The Turkish team in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics of European Championships won silver medal on Saturday.

Ukraine notched 248.963 points to win the gold at the Olympic Gymnastics Hall in Turkey's Mediterranean port city of Mersin.

Silver went to Turkey with 244.793 points, while Hungary ranked third with 240.393.

A Turkish national artistic gymnastics team, for the first time, has won a medal in European championships.

Umit Samiloglu, Ferhat Arican, Ibrahim Colak, Ahmet Onder, and Abdelrahman Elgamal represented Turkey in the final.

*Writing by Muhammed Enes Calli in Ankara