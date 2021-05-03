Turkish health minister hails measures against virus

By Salih Baran

EDIRNE, Turkey (AA) – Referring to the ongoing 17-day lockdown in Turkey, the country's health minister said the effects of the nation's sacrifices had borne fruit with the decreased number of cases and hospitalized people.

Speaking to reporters in Turkey's northwestern province of Edirne, Fahrettin Koca talked about the latest developments in the fight against the pandemic.

“I am convinced that this complete lockdown will ensure a rapid decrease in the number of cases. We have already observed a decrease in the number of cases and hospitalized patients. I know we will witness a similar trend in the number of patients in critical condition and fatalities.”

He rejected allegations that the number of tests being conducted was decreased to show a lower number of cases.

“These claims are baseless and ill-intentioned. Tests, as usual, are conducted on those who show symptoms of the virus. The decreasing trend has something to do with the nationwide lockdown,” Koca added.

He called on citizens to receive their jabs which are being provided free-of-cost by the state.

Turkey has so far administered over 23.44 million coronavirus vaccine jabs since a nationwide immunization campaign began on Jan. 14. More than 14 million people have received their first dose, while over 9.43 million people have been fully vaccinated.

To stem the spread of the virus, Turkey started on Thursday evening a nationwide lockdown, which will last until May 17.