Turkish health minister, WHO official discuss virus

By Tanju Ozkaya

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey’s health minister and the World Health Organization's (WHO) regional director for Europe held a videoconference to discuss the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

Dr. Fahrettin Koca and Dr. Hans Kluge discussed the number of coronavirus cases, recovery rates, treatment algorithms implemented by Turkey, and normalization steps in the country, according to a statement from the Turkish Health Ministry.

Highlighting the close cooperation with the WHO during the epidemic, Koca said that Turkey clearly led a successful process on virus tests, follow-ups, and treatment.

“In Turkey, the course of the figures clearly show that,” Koca added.

“While there is a serious problem, especially the mortality rate in elderly across the globe, my country stands out with its effective treatment methods and low mortality rate,” he added.

The minister said this successful process brought Turkey to normalization. Turkey plans to ease some measures against the virus gradually and in a controlled manner, he added.

– Turkey’s solidarity

Calling Turkey as an important and powerful cooperation partner, Kluge stressed on carrying out a study on Turkey’s COVID-19 fight.

“I will be very happy to work” with Turkish experts “to document the great Turkish experience in the COVID-19 response,” he added.

“I was very impressed by your presentation at the meeting of ministers of health of the Turkic Council,” he said referring to a videoconference meeting in late April between Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan plus the WHO.

“All the Central Asian countries are telling me how much they appreciate the solidarity by Turkey,” he said.

“Thank you very much for the great example of international leadership and solidarity,” Kluge added.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit areas.