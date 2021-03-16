Turkish institute shooting documentary in Albania

By Mehmet Sah Yilmaz

ANKARA (AA) – A Turkish cultural institute shot the first installment of its documentary series in Albania themed "Feel the Culture.”

The documentary by the Digital Culture Center of the Yunus Emre Institute features traditional cultural instruments of Albania, the institute’s work in the capital Tirana and Albanian trainees learning Turkish.

The "Feel the Culture" documentary, which was premiered on the ‘Yunus Emre Digital’ YouTube channel, can be watched at "https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qEIFBi9yVHA".

The Turkish nonprofit institute carries out activities in many fields such as cultural and art activities, seminars and exhibitions.

The institute unites different cultures in Albania with the language of love, Turkish.

The institute’s activities started in 2009 in Tirana and continue with the Shkodra Cultural Center, which was established in 2012.