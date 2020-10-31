Turkish interior minister tests positive for COVID-19

By Dilara Hamit

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and his family are under treatment in a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, the minister said Saturday on Twitter.

Soylu said that they started to receive treatment on doctor's advice in the hospital after feeling sick on Monday.

He added that his wife and daughter also tested positive, but that they are feeling better today.

Soylu also wished urgent recovery to all patients and those injured in Izmir in an earthquake Friday and conveyed his condolence to families who lost their loved ones in the quake.

At least 28 people have died and over 880 injured so far due to the earthquake.