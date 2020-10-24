Turkish judoka bags gold in Budapest Grand Slam

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's Vedat Albayrak won a gold medal in the men's 81 kg final in the Budapest Grand Slam on Saturday.

"Turkey’s Vedat Albayrak stood at the top of the Grand Slam podium for the first time today! In the Final he defeated Canada’s Valois-Fortier with superb foot work!," International Judo Federation said on Twitter.

The 27-year-old had moved into the final after eliminating Kamoliddin Rasulov from Uzbekistan, Moldova's Catalin Marian, Austria's Shamil Borchasvili, and Russian athlete Khasan Khalmurzaev.