Turkish Karate Federation chief dies of COVID-19

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish Karate Federation (TKF) President Esat Delihasan has died of COVID-19 in Istanbul, the federation announced on Monday.

In an Instagram post, the federation said Delihasan, 52, died at around 8 a.m. (0500GMT) on Monday in the Avrasya Hospital, where he had been taking treatment for the virus for a week.

It also offered condolences to his family and the Turkish karate community.

Delihasan, who had tested positive for the virus on April 11, had been the federation's chief since 2009.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​