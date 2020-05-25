Turkish, Kazakh leaders discuss fight against COVID-19

By Sefa Mutlu

ISTANBUL (AA) – The presidents of Turkey and Kazakhstan discussed in a Monday phone call cooperation against the novel coronavirus, as well as bilateral ties and regional issues, according to an official statement.

Turkey's Communications Directorate said Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to exchange views on strengthening bilateral relations and regional developments.

According to the statement, he also spoke with Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan's founding president, on the phone.

The leaders also exchanged greetings for Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, it added.

Since first appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The US, Russia, Brazil, and several European countries are currently the hardest hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed over 346,000 people worldwide, with nearly 5.45 million confirmed cases, with recoveries numbering around 2.18 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Havva Kara Aydin