Turkish, Kenyan leaders speak over phone

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday spoke to his Kenyan counterpart over the phone.

According to a statement by Turkey’s Communications Directorate, Erdogan and Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta discussed bilateral issues as well as regional developments.

Kenya has Africa's fifth-largest population and sixth-largest GDP.

Since the early 2000s, Turkey has spearheaded an Africa outreach program to expand diplomatic, trade, and friendship ties with the continent.

Erdogan visited Kenya in 2016.

