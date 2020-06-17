Turkish, Kenyan leaders speak over phone

By Zafer Fatih Beyaz
ANKARA (AA) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday spoke to his Kenyan counterpart over the phone.
According to a statement by Turkey’s Communications Directorate, Erdogan and Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta discussed bilateral issues as well as regional developments.
Kenya has Africa's fifth-largest population and sixth-largest GDP.
Since the early 2000s, Turkey has spearheaded an Africa outreach program to expand diplomatic, trade, and friendship ties with the continent.
Erdogan visited Kenya in 2016.