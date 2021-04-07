‘Turkish leader's talks with top EU officials positive’

By Mehmet Tosun

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s meeting with top European Union officials was held in a positive atmosphere, the country’s presidential spokesman said Tuesday.

Erdogan met with Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

Ibrahim Kalin said in a statement that they discussed issues including updating the refugee deal, the renewal of the Customs Union, the granting of visa liberalization for Turkish citizens, inter-public contacts and high-level political consultations.

It was stated that the EU should take concrete steps to support the positive agenda, he added.

Stressing that Erdogan put forward a perspective on the future of Turkey's relations with the EU, Kalin said Turkey’s ultimate aim is full membership in the bloc.

He said strengthening political, economic and social relations between Turkey and the EU not only helps for the stability of Turkey and the European countries but also in achieving regional peace.

He added that they discussed the refugee problem, which should be handled with a sense of shared responsibility, as well as the urgent need for the renewal of the refugee deal.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar