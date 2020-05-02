Turkish lessons to be aired for Australia, New Zealand

By Recep Sakar

MELBOURNE, Australia (AA) – Turkey’s state-run cultural institute said Friday it will teach the Turkish language to Australians and New Zealanders as it continues cultural activities in a digital environment because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Upon the great interest of Australians and Turkish-origin community members, Turkish language courses will start,” Yasemin Temelat, the head of Yunus Emre Institute’s Melbourne office told Anadolu Agency.

She said courses are already in service for those in many countries, including Jordan, UK, Qatar, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Tunisia, Romania, and Poland.

Temelat said her organization wants to support Turkish-Australian relations with activities in culture, art, history and language education.

“We foresee attendance to Turkish education activity, which will be held on the digital platform, from all states of Australia, as well as from New Zealand,” she said.

Lessons are free-of-charge and Temelat said those who want information about the course taught by expert teachers from the Institute can get details by sending an email to [email protected]

Registrations is open until May 3 and lessons will start May 4.

The course will be 36 hours divided into six hours during weekly lessons. Those who successfully complete the course will be given Turkish Language Certificate.

The lessons will be held Monday, Wednesday and Friday until June 12.

The Yunus Emre Institute is a public foundation that works to promote the Turkey’s language, history, culture and art to increase cultural exchange.

*Writing by Sena Guler